MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow is falling across much of southern Minnesota Friday evening, and it is also hitting the south metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be on the lookout after at least three snowplows were hit in the southern part of the state Friday.

This is on Highway 169 just north of Belle Plaine. On the left you can see a badly damaged SUV after it drove under a snowplow. Not sure on the condition of the driver as of yet. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/FObfCYNs6n — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) January 19, 2019

Snow has fallen steady all afternoon Friday in Belle Plaine. They could see up to 6 inches, and even more snow is expected further south and west.

So far, Highway 169 in town is mostly OK, but drivers know that can quickly change.

“It’s pretty slick, pretty rough. Seen a couple cars in the ditch,” said truck driver Kyle Burr.

RELATED: Snowstorm Tracking For Southern Minnesota Shifts North

In a matter of hours, falling snow turned a lackluster January into a winter wonderland. Passing semis kicked up snow clouds on Hwy. 169.

Plows did their best to keep up in St. Peter, while people scurried through the cold in downtown Mankato.

“I’m glad that we finally have the snow outside today. It really makes me excited to see how like white it is and how pretty the winter can be,” said high school student Jacqueline Nelson.

At Mankato West High School, classes were dismissed at 12:45 p.m., which made for a longer weekend for Daniel Newell’s three kids.

“They’re all happy [laughs]!’” Newell said.

Cities around Mankato could see up to a half foot of snow before all is said and done. But they will still be way behind when it comes to average snowfall this time of year.

By this point in the season we are supposed to have about 28 inches of snow. We’ve had 11,” said WCCO-TV Meteorologist Matt Brickman.

He says no matter what happens with this system, most of the state will still be in a bit of a snow drought.

“We’ve got snow today, we’ve got snow Monday into Tuesday, and we’ll start to chip away at that, but a foot and a half below average, I don’t think we’ll be able to make that up,” Brickman said.

Still, it’s enough to make the roads a little dicey. It’s not a snowmageddon, but it’s enough to get the attention of cross country truck drivers like Burr.

“I slow down, take my time, I don’t let it bother me too much I guess,” he said. “Be careful, that’s all you can do.”

And you definitely want to use caution Friday night if you’re driving in these types of conditions. In fact, it might be best to just stay home.