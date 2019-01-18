School Closings:Several schools are closed as significant snow is expected for southwestern Minnesota.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY ENERGY FAIR
June 21-23, 2019
7558 Deer Road, Custer, WI

Celebrate the summer solstice at The 30th Anniversary Energy Fair on June 21-23, 2019! Organized by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, The Energy Fair is the nation’s longest-running event of its kind and brings over 10,000 attendees together to learn about sustainability and clean energy, connect with others, and take action toward a sustainable future. Enjoy over 250 workshops and 200 exhibitors, inspirational keynote speakers, live music, camping, family fun, great food, and more. Come to learn and connect with others and then stay for the fun! The 30th Anniversary Energy Fair has new featured workshop tracks, a Tiny Home Alley, Electric Vehicle Ride-N-Drive, live music, and keynote presentations. You can learn more at: TheEnergyFair.org.

