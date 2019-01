Mpls. Clearing Out Homeless Camp Near Lake Of The IslesEfforts are underway to clear out a homeless encampment that sits in the heart of one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Minneapolis.

'This Is Not Tolerated': Jewish Community Leaders Speak Out Against Minnetonka Students In Nazi Salute PhotoSome students at a Twin Cities high school say they don't feel safe going to class Friday after an anti-Semitic social media post.

Reality Check: Recreational Marijuana In MinnesotaMinnesota lawmakers got their first look this week at the emotional debate over legalizing marijuana.

'She Says Her Name Is Jayme Closs': 911 Operator Who Took Call Talks To WCCOWCCO-TV's Mary McGuire sat down with the 911 operator who took the phone call that led authorities to Jayme Closs.

Storm To Drop Heavy Snow On Southern MinnesotaHeavy snow is expected to fall Friday in southern Minnesota. While the Twin Cities won’t likely see more than a dusting, some areas in southwestern Minnesota could see up to 10 inches of snow.

Super Wolf Blood Moon Coming Jan. 20, Epic Eclipse To Last Over 1 HourIn Minneapolis, the partial eclipse will start at 9:33 p.m., with totality arriving at 10:41 p.m. and lasting until 11:43 p.m.

Cabin's Ownership Changed Days After Jayme Closs AbductionOwnership of a remote cabin where a Wisconsin teenager was apparently held during a nearly 3-month disappearance passed to a credit union soon after the girl's abduction.

Man Who Says He Was Abducted By Aliens Breaks 45-Year SilenceA Mississippi man in declining health is telling a story he's kept secret from his own family for 45 years.

Sheriff: 1 Dead After SUV Breaks Through Ice On Wisconsin LakeSheriff's officials say one person has died after an SUV broke through the ice on a western Wisconsin lake.

Viral '10-Year-Challenge' Could Put Your Cyber Security At Risk, Experts WarnWeb analysts estimate it's generated more than five million Facebook interactions in only three days, but experts are reminding people the more data you share the more of a target you become.