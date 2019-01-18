School Closings:Several schools are closed as significant snow is expected for southwestern Minnesota.
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old veterinarian is in the hospital after he was charged and severely injured by a steer in southeastern Minnesota Thursday.

According to a report from CBS affiliate KIMT, the incident occurred at a farm on the 7400 block of Highway 30 SW in Rock Dell Township, south of Rochester.

There, a veterinarian who works for a vet clinic in Chatfield was at the farm when a steer charged him and hit him in the stomach, forcing him to land on his back.

Authorities said the victim, identified as Derek Adams, showed signs of a severe head injury.

People at the scene performed CPR and Adams was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

