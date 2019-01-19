Longtime Minnesota lawmaker and iron ranger Tom Rukavina died Jan. 7 after a battle with leukemia. He was 68. Rukavina, a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, served as a state representative for 26 years, and most recently, served on the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners. Tom Rukavina (credit: Minnesota House of Representatives)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tom Rukavina, the longtime Minnesota lawmaker and Iron Ranger, was laid to rest Saturday in Virginia.

Rukavina died earlier this month at the age of 68 from leukemia.

He served as a DFL state representative for 26 years. He was known for his fierce loyalty to the Iron Range, and as a passionate debater on the Minnesota House floor. Most recently he served on the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners.

Rukavina is survived by his wife and two children.