MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin community will come together Sunday to celebrate the homecoming of Jayme Closs.

Faith and community leaders will gather for the Praise and Gratitude Service at Jayme’s church in Cameron — St. Peter Catholic Church. It starts at 6:30 p.m., and all are welcome.

Investigators say 21-year-old Jake Patterson kidnapped the 13 year old after killing her parents in their Barron, Wisconsin home on Oct. 15, 2018.

Jayme escaped Patterson’s home in the town of Gordon last week and flagged down a woman walking her dog for help.