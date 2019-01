MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 14th annual Hockey Day Minnesota will take place at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis in 2020, the Minnesota Wild announced Saturday.

The statewide hockey celebration features high school hockey games, a college hockey game and a Minnesota Wild game.

The announcement was made Saturday following the Bemidji and Greenway high school hockey game at Lake Bemidji.

The date, matchups and the official schedule for the 2020 event will be announced at a later date.