MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A nationwide protest will take place for the third year in a row Saturday, including here in the Twin Cities.

The Women’s March was first held after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. In Minnesota, it was the largest demonstration in state history.

The gatherings are in protest to the president’s views on immigration, abortion and LGBT rights.

A pre-march rally will be held at the Western Sculpture Park in St. Paul, then protesters will march to the Capitol to hold another rally around noon.

Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar is scheduled to speak.