MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Chisago County Saturday.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Keystone Avenue in North Sunrise Township. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says two women were involved in the crash, each in their respective vehicles.

One of the drivers was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injures, while the other driver suffered life threatening injuries and was transported via air medical transport to a trauma center in St. Paul.

Names will be released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.