  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chisago County, Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Chisago County Saturday.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Keystone Avenue in North Sunrise Township. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says two women were involved in the crash, each in their respective vehicles.

One of the drivers was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injures, while the other driver suffered life threatening injuries and was transported via air medical transport to a trauma center in St. Paul.

Names will be released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.