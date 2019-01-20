MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Blue Earth County are warning residents about the dangers of thin ice after three separate vehicles went through Madison Lake Saturday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles — a Ford Escape, a Dodge Dakota and a Chevrolet pickup truck — broke through the ice just southwest of the Point Pleasant Resort and Campground between 11 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. Open water had been spotted in the area within the last week.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all occupants of every vehicle were able to escape without injuries, but police are still reminding the public that ice should never be considered completely safe.

Additional signage regarding thin ice has also been placed at the lake’s landings.

For the most up-to-date information about conditions on area lakes, police encourage the public to inquire with employees of local bait shops and business.