MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a Saturday night shooting in north Minneapolis.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in an alley on the 3600 block of Penn and Queen Avenues North just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transferred the man to North Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

The Minneapolis Police Department asks anyone who may have information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477. The police say all tips are anonymous, and anyone who provides information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a financial reward.