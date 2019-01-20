  • WCCO 4On Air

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under:Louisiana Court Apartments, Officer-Involved Shooting, St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Hennepin County deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in St. Louis Park.

On a cold winter’s night, it became clear something wasn’t right.

“When I pulled up, there were three police cars, two on the side, two on the back,” said Debbie Lovelady, who lives nearby.

She watched as police swarmed Louisiana Court.

“I did see a baby, she had on a red onesie, I saw the police carry her out and they put her in the car and took her,” Lovelady said.

Police say there was a domestic situation and someone called about the screaming. Officers aren’t offering many details, saying after answering the call, an officer shot a man.

No one else was hurt, but neighbors say they are disturbed.

“There was little kids running around the parking lot talking about police,” said Stephanie Tubman, who lives in the area. “It’s just scary, I moved here a month ago.”

Normally, neighbors say the street is peaceful.

“It happens all over, it was a situation that happened and I’m just glad my kids weren’t here. As long as they’re not here, we’re fine,” Tubman said.

Hennepin County deputies have taken over the investigation, working to figure out how a night that started with a call over a fight ended with the loss of life. One officer who was involved in the situation is out on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

