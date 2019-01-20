ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Fair officials announced Sunday that nearly $20 million in improvements has been approved to enhance the fairgrounds for 2019.

State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer previewed the new projects during the weekend meetings held by the fair’s board of managers, including the new 12,000-square-foot exhibit hall which will be home to annually changing museum-quality exhibits.

Other renovations include maintenance projects, such as upgrades to agricultural buildings and restrooms, and dozens of paint, sewer, street and sidewalk landscaping improvements.

The Minnesota State Fair is financially self-supporting, and all of the projects will be funded through the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

The 2019 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 22 through Labor Day.