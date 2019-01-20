MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Much of Minnesota should expect to see several inches of snow during a storm beginning Monday afternoon and stretching through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerously cold wind chills will likely close out the week.

The Twin Cities are expected to receive around 4 to 6 inches of snowfall.

The NWS says most of the snow will fall throughout Tuesday evening, and snowflakes are expected to be relatively light and fluffy.

Forecast snowfall amounts have risen slightly as confidence in the forecast increases. Expect a drawn out fluffy snow beginning Monday in western MN wrapping up Tuesday evening in the west. Bitter cold to close out the week. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/mNaMDv8DUQ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 20, 2019

Anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow are expected to blanket some areas on Lake Superior, including Duluth and Grand Marais. Forecast totals for Alexandria, Bemidji, Mankato and St. Cloud could be between 4 and 6 inches.

Following the storm, winds will increase Thursday and fresh snowfall is likely to blow and drift. Dangerously cold wind chills will arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning.

According to the NWS, wind chill values in Bemidji, Brainerd and Grand Rapids could dip to 46 degrees below zero Thursday night. The Twin Cities has an expected wind chill of 34 degrees below zero.

The western part of the state along the North Dakota and South Dakota borders have the highest risk of blowing snow on Thursday.