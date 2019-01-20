GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 94-year-old woman was found dead after officials responded to a fire in her Granite Falls apartment.

According to Yellow Medicine County officials, fire personnel arrived to Granite Ridge Place just after 3 p.m. Saturday and found smoke coming from above an apartment door. Upon the discovery of more smoke and an active fire inside the apartment, they found Vivian Jeseritz had died. She was the lone occupant of the unit.

Jeseritz’s official cause of death has not yet been released.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.