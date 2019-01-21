  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allina Health announced Monday it will temporarily impose visitor restrictions in its hospitals due to influenza.

As part of its restrictions, Allina has released the following guidelines: children under the age of 5 are asked not to visit patients; visitors to mom/baby and birth center units will be screened for wellness before entrance; and sick visitors are asked to refrain from coming to the hospital. Allina says exceptions may be made to accommodate for a patient’s condition.

The restrictions will begin Jan. 22 and will be implemented at all of Allina Health hospitals.

The Minnesota Department of Health says influenza in the state is widespread.

For more information, visit Allina’s website, or visit the Department of Health’s website.

