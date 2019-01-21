MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family of Brainerd, Minnesota-native Corey Borg say Borg was killed last week by an avalanche while skiing in New Mexico.

In a Facebook post by Taos Ski Valley, it says two skiers were buried by snow Thursday in an in-bounds avalanche at the mountain. The post says ski patrol immediately responded to the scene and were able to locate the skiers and remove them. They were transported to an area hospital, where at the time of the post, they had not received an update on the skiers’ conditions.

It was later revealed that Borg had been one of the victims.

The condition of the other skier involved is unknown.

To help his family with medical expenses, Borg’s aunt has created a GoFundMe. If you’d like to donate to the Borg family, click here.