MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Foreigner is coming to Minnesota this spring.

The iconic rock band behind the 80s hits “I Want To Know What Love Is” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You” is slated to play Treasure Island Resort & Casino on May 26.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Costs range from $59 to $91.

Treasure Island is located in Welch, a 45-minute drive from Minneapolis.