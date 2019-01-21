  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Crash, Ellsworth Township, Pierce County
(credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was injured when a plow truck struck another truck Saturday in Ellsworth Township.

The driver of the Ellsworth Township International plow truck, 71-year-old Timothy Lorenz, was plowing the intersection of Highway 10 and 610th Street when he hit 47-year-old David Schneider’s Ford F350 pickup truck, which also had a plow attached.

Schneider was transported to River Falls Area Hospital. The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.

 

