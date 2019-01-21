MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here’s a quick overview of what’s open and what’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Twin Cities.

Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service will not delivering mail. Post offices are also closed.

Other mail carries, such as FedEx and UPS, will operate as usual.

Parking

Meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

However, you’ll still need to feed meters at the University of Minnesota and at Minneapolis city parks.

Transit

Metro Transit bus and light rail lines will run as usual. Service centers are also open.

Government Offices

All local, state and federal offices in the Twin Cities are closed.

Libraries

Most libraries in the Twin Cities are closed.

Banks

Most large bank offices in Minnesota are closed, however, some branches might be open inside certain grocery stores. Call ahead of visiting to be sure.