MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Superior Police say a 60-year-old rural Superior man is dead after driving a vehicle over the side of the Belknap Street and U.S. Highway 2 viaduct.

According to CBS 3 Duluth, crews were called to the area, which is about a half mile west of Tower Avenue/Wisconsin Highway 35 shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the vehicle, which was traveling west on Belknap Street went over the north side of the bridge railing, and fell about 35 feet to the ground.

Police say the roadway was ice-covered and slippery at the time of the crash.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

