MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with “The Favourite” and “Roma” leading all films with ten nominations each.

“A Star Is Born” followed close behind, with eight nominations, including best actor and best actress for leads Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. In something of a surprise, Cooper was left off the list for best director. “Vice” also received eight nominations, including three in the acting categories.

And Marvel’s “Black Panther” made history this morning, becoming the first superhero movie nominated for best picture, along with six other nominations.

Another notable first was Spike Lee, who 30 years after “Do The Right Thing” was snubbed for the top awards finally got his first nomination for best director, for “BlacKkKlansman,” which was also nominated for best picture.

The best picture slate also included “Green Book,” which won the Golden Globe for best picture comedy or musical, and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which won the Globe for best motion picture drama.

Check out all the 2019 Oscar nominations below:

Best Picture:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best Actor:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Animated Film:

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Cinematography:

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Costume Design:

Mary Zophres, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”

Sandy Powell, “The Favourite”

Sandy Powell, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Alexandra Byrne, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Best Director:

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Paweł Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Documentary:

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at The Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Film Editing:

Barry Alexander Brown, “BlacKkKlansman”

John Ottman, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “The Favourite”

Patrick J. Don Vito, “Green Book”

Hank Corwin, “Vice”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Best Makeup and Hair Styling:

Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer, “Border”

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney, “Vice”

Best Original Score:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song:

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Best Production Design:

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Animated Short Film:

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best Live Action Short Film:

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Best Sound Editing:

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”

Best Sound Mixing:

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Visual Effects:

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Best Adapted Screenplay:

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Original Screenplay:

“The Favourite”

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“Vice”

