  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Public Schools, Tenure

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has once again rejected a lawsuit alleging that teacher tenure and seniority rights in public schools saddle students of color with ineffective teachers and violate students’ rights to an adequate education.

The state Supreme Court last year told the appeals court to reconsider its earlier ruling in light of a fresh high court ruling in a desegregation lawsuit that expanded the ability of courts to intervene if students are deprived of their right to an adequate education.

But the Court of Appeals on Monday stood by its decision that the tenure lawsuit should be dismissed. A three-judge panel concluded that even in light of the Supreme Court ruling, the lawsuit still failed to establish that tenure and seniority-based layoff protections for teachers violate students’ rights.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.