By Lisa Meadows
Filed Under:Blizzard, Lisa Meadows, Local TV, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Winter Storm Watch originally put into effect for northwest Minnesota has been extended.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says much of the state’s western edge and parts of south central Minnesota are under the watch for late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

(credit: CBS)

A strong cold front will move through with the potential of 40 to 45 mile-per-hour wind gusts. This could be enough to loft snow in the area leading to whiteout conditions.

The one thing fighting this is an ice glaze in place across those regions to the south, which could hinder snow movement.

Lisa Meadows

