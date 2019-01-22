MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Food offered at work is a perk many people would like. But a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there is a price to pay.

According to the CDC, foods available in the workplace tend to have low nutritional value. The analysis included snacks and meals bought from vending machines and cafeterias.

The survey says nearly a quarter of employed adults obtain food and beverages at work at least once a week. And the average weekly calories was found to be 1,292.

“Employers can offer appealing and healthy options in cafeterias, vending machines, and at meetings and social events,” said lead CDC investigator Stephen J. Onufrak, PhD. “One way to do this is by incorporating food service guidelines and healthy meeting policies into worksite wellness efforts.”

In 2010, nearly three in 10 employed adults had obesity.

The study says offering more healthful foods at work could be a promising opportunity to improve wellness. Click here for more.