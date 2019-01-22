Start your New Year off the healthful way by preparing customizable fitness bars to meet your needs for the perfect post-workout recovery snack or on-the-go breakfast option.

Check out the recipes from Hy-Vee below.

Customizable Fitness Bars

All you need:

2 cups quick cooking oats

1 cup vanilla whey protein powder

1 cup cashew butter

1 cup dried goji berries

¾ cup pure maple syrup

1 cup pepitas

¼ cup chia seed

Chocolate Cereal Bars

All you need:

2 cups sprouted brown rice cacao cereal

1 cup nonfat dry milk powder

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup dried cranberries

¾ cup agave nectar

¼ cup ground flaxseed

Superfood Bars

All you need:

2 cups old fashioned oats

1 cup vanilla protein powder

1 cup almond butter

1 cup almonds, chopped or sliced

1 cup dried blueberries

¾ cup agave nectar

¼ cup chia seeds

All you do:

1. Combine ingredients in a large mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer on medium until well combined or mix by hand.

2. Press mixture into 8×8 baking pan.

3. Refrigerate bars for 1 hour or until firm.

4. Cut into 16 bars. Store at room temperature for up to one week.

Key Points:

– Finding the best bar for your lifestyle in the aisles can be tricky! Leave the confusion behind and pick your own ingredients to give you the quality and control to make the bar that best fits your lifestyle.

– Adding fiber and protein to your bar can help you feel full longer to help you control calorie intake throughout the day.

– Adding protein to your bars can help fuel your body and rebuild muscle after your workout.

– Substitute gluten-free ingredients such as oats and flaxseed to accommodate allergies.

– Hy-Vee dietitians are here to help you meet your resolutions and help you stay on track with your health & wellness goals year-round.

– Hy-Vee dietitians offer: Begin (10-week healthy lifestyle program), store tours, cooking classes, personalized consultations, biometric screenings and more! Contact your local Hy-Vee dietitian to schedule an appointment today.