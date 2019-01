MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dog in central Minnesota is recovering after going missing for 17 days.

“Old Lady,” a 10-year-old St. Bernard foster dog, was found Monday in Sherburne County. She had gotten stuck in a thicket of trees and bushes, with her leash still on her.

According to Ruff Start Rescue, Old Lady escaped on Jan. 4, the same day she entered foster care after being rescued from a “puppy mill situation.”

Old Lady is currently receiving veterinary care as she rests and recovers.