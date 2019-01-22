  • WCCO 4On Air

Donut Boy, Tyler Carach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Donut Boy was in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Eleven-year-old Tyler Carach, of Florida, is going around the country delivering coffee and donuts to men and women in law enforcement as a way of thanking them for their service.

On Tuesday morning, Carach stopped in Chisago County with 20 dozen donuts donated by the Rush City Bakery.

“Police officers protect and help people and some people don’t appreciate them and say thank you,” Carach said. “So I wanted to tell them people still care.”

Since 2016, Carach has delivered more than 75,000 donuts to 41 states.

He plans to make a delivery Tuesday evening at the Anoka Police Department.

