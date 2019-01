MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Oscar Mayer has the perfect job for anyone seeking to travel the country.

The Wisconsin-based company is seeking Wienermobile drivers and spokespeople.

They’re accepting applications through the end of the month for the one-year position that begins in June. It offers competitive pay, plus expenses and benefits.

Oscar Mayer is looking for outgoing, friendly, enthusiastic college graduates. Here is more information on how to apply.