MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Commuters in the Twin Cities woke up Tuesday morning to roads dusted with light snow.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says that the metro area saw about a half inch of snow accumulate overnight, with slightly more stacking up in the northwest metro.

More light snow is expected in the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon, but it won’t likely amount to much.

The story is different in northern and southeastern Minnesota.

The snow overnight brought heavy snow to parts of northern Minnesota, where more than 5 inches of snow fell in some areas.

In southeastern Minnesota, a wintry mix Tuesday morning made roads icy and driving hazardous.

Some schools in the area cancelled or delayed classes.

Additionally, the wintry mix in southern Minnesota is expected to turn to snow in the afternoon. Some areas could see significant accumulation.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for extreme southeastern Minnesota.

Some communities in the area could see up to 6 inches of snow by early Wednesday morning. Further north, around Rochester, communities can expected between 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

Following the Tuesday snow, Wednesday will be sunny with highs close to average. However, temperatures look to plunge Thursday, as a blast of arctic air descends on Minnesota.

Wind chills Thursday night are expected to be around 20 to 30 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities. On Friday, air temperatures could dip into the negative double digits.

