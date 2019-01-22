  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travelers going through security at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport continue to see the highest wait times in the country, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

At its worst, wait times at MSP Monday were reported to be 46 minutes for standard lanes, which is well outside the normal standard wait time of 30 minutes. The second longest lines were reported at Newark Liberty International Airport at 40 minutes.

The TSA said Tuesday the national rate of unscheduled absences for employees was at 7.5 percent Monday compared to 3.3 percent one year ago. Employees say they’re unable to get to work due to financial limitations.

MSP urges travelers to allow enough time to get through the airport in order to board their flights on time.

