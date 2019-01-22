  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Snow-covered and icy roads in Minnesota on Tuesday morning led to hundreds of crashes and spin-outs.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that from 5 a.m. to noon there were 232 crashes, 113 spin-outs and one jack-knifed semi across the state.

While no fatalities have been reported, there were 30 crashes with injuries, with two of them involving serious injuries.

A winter storm moved across Minnesota early Tuesday morning, leaving the Twin Cities metro with a dusting of light snow.

Up north, heavier snow fell, with some communities seeing up to 6 inches accumulate.

In southern Minnesota, the situation was slipperier. The storm system sprinkled a wintry mix on the area, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Several schools in southern Minnesota cancelled or delayed classes due to the slick roads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.