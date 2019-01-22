MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Snow-covered and icy roads in Minnesota on Tuesday morning led to hundreds of crashes and spin-outs.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that from 5 a.m. to noon there were 232 crashes, 113 spin-outs and one jack-knifed semi across the state.

While no fatalities have been reported, there were 30 crashes with injuries, with two of them involving serious injuries.

A winter storm moved across Minnesota early Tuesday morning, leaving the Twin Cities metro with a dusting of light snow.

Up north, heavier snow fell, with some communities seeing up to 6 inches accumulate.

In southern Minnesota, the situation was slipperier. The storm system sprinkled a wintry mix on the area, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Several schools in southern Minnesota cancelled or delayed classes due to the slick roads.