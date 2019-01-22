MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a man was able to get himself to a nearby fish house after his pickup truck broke through the ice on a frozen lake.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Dustin Tolsma, of Hutchingson, was on Greenleaf Lake near Ellsworth Township on Sunday when his Dodge Dakota drove over ice that had recently been cut open for spear fishing.

The truck broke through the ice and sank. Tolsma was able to escape the frigid water.

The sheriff’s office says he walked to a nearby fish house and the people inside gave him dry clothes and time to warm up.