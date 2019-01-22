  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Through Ice, Meeker County, Truck Through Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a man was able to get himself to a nearby fish house after his pickup truck broke through the ice on a frozen lake.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Dustin Tolsma, of Hutchingson, was on Greenleaf Lake near Ellsworth Township on Sunday when his Dodge Dakota drove over ice that had recently been cut open for spear fishing.

The truck broke through the ice and sank. Tolsma was able to escape the frigid water.

The sheriff’s office says he walked to a nearby fish house and the people inside gave him dry clothes and time to warm up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.