MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Duluth men, ages 44 and 33, have been convicted for the sexual trafficking and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, a jury in the United States District Court found 44-year-old Amos Koech guilty of two counts, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of a minor. His co-conspirator, Andre Mathis Jr. pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor four days before trail, on Jan. 10.

Authorities say Mathis took the female victim, who had run from a residential treatment house in Duluth, to a nearby apartment. It was there that she was beaten, sexual assaulted, shocked by electricity, and psychologically controlled to submit to sexual acts with Koech in exchange for money. Authorities say it happened on multiple occasions between June and July 4 of 2017.

Further evidence at the trial included that Koech also took nude photos of the victim and attempted to extort money from her parents for her safe release.

The victim was eventually rescued by Duluth police patrol officers 20 days after she went missing. She was found hiding in a closet.

“While no conviction is enough to make up for the horror these two Defendants put this victim through,” Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jon Holets said. “These convictions do represent a successful and just outcome.”

The sentencing date has not been set, but will be held in Duluth at the federal court house.