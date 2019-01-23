MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A blast of bitter winter weather is expected to rush into western Minnesota Wednesday night, with strong winds whipping up snow, creating extremely hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for counties along the North Dakota border and into the west-central part of the state. The warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. and is expected to last until noon Thursday.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for parts of western MN tonight through Thursday AM. Given the recent snow & wind gusts to 40 mph, a ground blizzard is expected with whiteout conditions possible. Less confidence in southern MN, so the Winter Storm Watch remains. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/sEKFPokqA2 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 23, 2019

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the winds will crank up in the overnight hours, reaching speeds up to 45 mph. The strong gusts are expected to whip up the snow that fell Tuesday, creating whiteout conditions on roads.

Drivers are advised not to travel in the area.

Strong winds are also expected in southern Minnesota, along the Minnesota River Valley and the Interstate 90 corridor. The area is under a winter storm watch. While whiteout conditions are not expected (due to a lack of snow), drivers are still advised to expect slippery roads and some reduced visibility.

Along with the roaring winds will come a blast of arctic air. Temperatures are expected to plunge Thursday across Minnesota, with wind chills making it feel like 20 to 30 below.

Even in the Twin Cities metro, it’ll feel bitterly cold during the day Thursday. And Friday won’t bring any relief. While the winds will die down, air temperatures Friday will remain frigid, as cold as 10 below in the metro.