MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Muslim advocacy group is calling for Subway to do more to prevent bias incidents following a confrontation last week between a manager and a Muslim woman at a south metro location.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says Ikran Salat was subject to a “profanity-laced tirade” on Jan. 15 from the Subway manager at the Edina restaurant on France Avenue.

The group says that the incident, part of which was recorded on video, left the woman and her young children shaken.

“Corporations have to take measures to prevent incidents like this and show a zero tolerance policy toward bias incidents” said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-MN, in a statement.

CAIR-MN is slated to hold a press conference addressing the incident with Salat late Wednesday morning.

The cellphone video of the incident, which was posted on YouTube, shows an argument between a man who identifies himself as a Subway manager and Salat, who is apparently holding the phone.

It’s not clear what prompted the argument, but it quickly gets heated, with the manager cursing and telling Salat to “f—ing leave.” The three-minute video ends with the manager calling the cops.

WCCO has reached out to Subway and Edina police for comment.