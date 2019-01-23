MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Eden Prairie High School says it will respond with “appropriate disciplinary measures” following a fight Tuesday in the cafeteria that was recorded by a student and shared on social media.

Robb Virgin, the principal at the west metro high school, sent out a letter to parents Wednesday, saying that staff responded “fully and appropriately” to the fight, adding that the incident was isolated to the two students in involved. The students’ names were not released, citing privacy laws, nor was it mentioned if either of them were hurt.

“It is very easy for inaccurate rumors to circulate as people try to make sense of this. While this incident is very serious, most students had been unaware that anything happened and our overall school day ran without other disruption,” the letter to parents said.

The video posted to social media shows a girl pull another student by her hair, yanking her off a cafeteria seat. The girl then proceeds to repeatedly punch the student in the head. The video ends mid-confrontation.

Letter To Parents



We want to address something that has been shared on social media. We do not usually inform all EPHS families regarding incidents between individual students that do not affect the larger student body. It is important for you to know that we have responded fully and appropriately to an incident that occurred in the cafeteria on January 22. A student was involved in a physical altercation with another student. The incident was recorded by a student and shared on social media. Any other details are private student data and that means we cannot share anything further. We know that some students are talking about this, but this matter is isolated to the students involved. It is very easy for inaccurate rumors to circulate as people try to make sense of this. While this incident is very serious, most students had been unaware that anything happened and our overall school day ran without other disruption.

Any time a student (or students) resorts to physical means to resolve conflict, it is a serious concern for us. Of course, we respond with appropriate disciplinary measures. When it is necessary to do so, we also take steps to work with the student(s), families and the peers or friends of any students involved. We are deeply committed to each student feeling safe, welcomed, and appreciated at Eden Prairie High School.

Thank you for your continued support.