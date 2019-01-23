MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As a blast of arctic air is expected to descend on Minnesota overnight, Minneapolis police officers are helping people on the streets keep warm and find shelter.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s community engagement team geared up Wednesday to help the city’s homeless ahead of a cold front that’s expected bring wind chill factors Thursday around 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

The community engagement team passes out blankets and cold-weather sleeping bags to the homeless. Additionally, Minneapolis Bike Cops For Kids hands out gloves and hats to children at city bus stops.

The Minneapolis Police Department is also working with churches to help find shelter for the homeless during the dangerously cold days.