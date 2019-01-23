MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities officials are looking into an arrest in Minneapolis that could be connected to a crime spree in St. Paul.

Minneapolis police arrested 38-year-old Justin Kaneakua on Sunday, after he was suspected of auto theft. But investigators noticed Kaneakua matches the description of a man involved in several bizarre assaults in St. Paul.

“The suspect has some very distinguishing features. He has a blue teardrop tattoo under his left eye, he’s a heavier set male. The challenge is he seems to cover his face” said St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders.

The string of attacks happened on St. Paul’s west side starting in December.

No one was seriously injured, but police wanted to catch the man before things escalated.