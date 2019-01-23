  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Justin Kaneakua, Minneapolis, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities officials are looking into an arrest in Minneapolis that could be connected to a crime spree in St. Paul.

Minneapolis police arrested 38-year-old Justin Kaneakua on Sunday, after he was suspected of auto theft. But investigators noticed Kaneakua matches the description of a man involved in several bizarre assaults in St. Paul.

“The suspect has some very distinguishing features. He has a blue teardrop tattoo under his left eye, he’s a heavier set male. The challenge is he seems to cover his face” said St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders.

The string of attacks happened on St. Paul’s west side starting in December.

No one was seriously injured, but police wanted to catch the man before things escalated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.