By Pat Kessler
Filed Under:2019 Legislative Session, Pat Kessler, Reality Check, Recreational Marijuana

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Legislators are working on several bills to legalize marijuana that would change Minnesota’s cultural landscape.

If approved, Minnesota would join 10 states and the District of Columbia to legalize pot, including our Midwestern neighbor, Michigan. Thirty-three states have already legalized medical cannabis. It’s a national trend, and it’s raising unexpected questions.

Minnesota incarcerated 487 men for marijuana violations in 2017, and hundreds more in previous years.

The new DFL governor, who supports legalization, says he wants to find a way to erase those records.

Gov. Tim Walz said he thinks the expungement of those records is “foundational.”

If Minnesota says “yes,” marijuana would be legal at age 21 to possess, use, buy or carry.

And Minnesotans could grow it for personal use — other states allow up to 12 cannabis plants.

Like alcohol, it would be licensed, taxed and regulated.

Of the 10 states where pot is already legal, nine of them approved it by a statewide ballot measure.

And the first bill introduced in Minnesota is a constitutional amendment for a statewide vote — that means Minnesotans would vote on legal pot in the 2020 presidential election.

And it won’t be easy.

Of the 213 constitutional amendments proposed in Minnesota history, only 120 have been approved.

That’s Reality Check.

Pat Kessler

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.