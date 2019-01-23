MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the top cocktail bars around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in St. Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Handsome Hog

Photo: Christopher D./Yelp

Topping the list is Handsome Hog. Located at 203 Sixth St. East downtown, the cocktail bar and Southern spot, which offers waffles and more, is the highest rated cocktail bar in St. Paul, boasting four stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Commodore Bar & Restaurant

Photo: Zach V./Yelp

Summit-University’s The Commodore Bar & Restaurant, located at 79 Western Ave. North, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the venues and event space, cocktail bar and New American spot four stars out of 114 reviews.

3. Vieux Carré

Photo: Vieux Carré/Yelp

Vieux Carré, a venues and event space, cocktail bar and jazz and blues spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 408 St. Peter St. to see for yourself.

4. Hodges Bend

Photo: cindy d./Yelp

Over in St. Anthony, check out Hodges Bend, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, at 2700 University Ave. West, Suite 100.

5. Parlour Bar St. Paul

Photo: Lucy N./Yelp

Finally, there’s Parlour Bar St. Paul, a West Seventh favorite with four stars out of 75 reviews. Stop by 267 W. Seventh St. to hit up the cocktail bar and New American spot next time the urge strikes.