MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Craving Italian food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Punch Neapolitan Pizza

Photo: ingi e./Yelp

Topping the list is Punch Neapolitan Pizza. Located at 802 Washington Ave. SE in Prospect Park, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated affordable restaurant of its kind in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp.

This regional chain has multiple locations around the Twin Cities metropolitan area and features a wide variety of house and customizable pizzas. Check out the Adriatico pizza with feta, capers, onion and oregano; the Borgata with tomato, eggplant and olives; or the Bruni with sausage, salami and onion. (Check out the website to check out custom creation options.)

Yelper Emma H. wrote, “I love Punch, really great quality pizza at an affordable price! It’s sort of like a Chipotle in that you get to customize everything and they make it in front of you.”

2. Soho Cafe

Photo: andrea w./Yelp

Next up is East Isles’s Soho Cafe, situated at 2532 Hennepin Ave. With four stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, the Greek and Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

This highly-regarded place serves up Italian fare such as pasta, pizza, calzones and chicken wings, and also has Greek traditions such as gyros, falafel and more.

Megan C. said, “Best slice in Minneapolis. I’m from the East Coast, so I don’t mess around when it comes to pizza. Nothing fancy, just delicious sauce, thin crust and just the right amount of cheese. Super friendly staff and great hours for the night owls.”

3. Andrea Pizza

Photo: harvey c./Yelp

Andrea Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Downtown West, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 811 Lasalle Ave. to see for yourself.

Founded by the Gambino family in 1972, this place offers pizza by the slice and by the pie. Grab a piece of meatball, gyro beef or barbecue chicken pizza or opt for a full pie of Hawaiian (Canadian bacon and pineapple) or Beef Taco (beef, bacon and jalapeño). (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Kaitlyn A. wrote, “Absolutely love this place. Such a quick, easy, cheap lunch in the skyway, and their pizza is some of the best I’ve had in Minnesota. The chicken bacon ranch is my favorite.”

4. Dagwood’s

Photo: nichole r./Yelp

Last but not least, there’s Dagwood’s, a Downtown West favorite with four stars out of 17 reviews. Stop by 250 Second Ave. South to hit up the Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

Stop by and scoop one of Dagwood’s nine signature deli sandwiches (pastrami, turkey, ham, white tuna and more) or a hot Italian sandwich like The Mamma Mia Special (Italian sausage chunks, mushrooms, green peppers and onions). Pastas like rigati and fettuccine are also on offer. (Check out the menu here.)

Sara O. said, “My favorite spot for a salad or a sandwich. The salads aren’t anything fancy, but the dressing is to die for. This is usually my go-to item, but occasionally I will get a Turkey Dagwood Sandwich, which just melts in my mouth.”