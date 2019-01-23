ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Just because it’s called the St. Paul Winter Carnival doesn’t mean organizers won’t take dangerous temperatures in to account.

Organizers have already postponed some events and say it’s possible that will happen to others as well. As the Twin Cities brace for subzero temperatures, forecasts say windchills could dip to around minus 30 degrees.

Through the next several days, organizers will have their eyes fixated on the thermometer to make sure people are safe.

Nothing says Minnesota winter like carving out an ice bar, especially with one of the workers wearing a T-shirt Wednesday afternoon at Kellogg Mall Park.

“Today in preparation, perfect conditions to get ready,” said Jennifer Tamburo, board member for the St. Paul Winter Carnival. “But we’re looking at some colder temps to start off our 103rd celebration.”

Tamburo said ideal temperatures would be in the high teens and low 20s. The first few days of the carnival could dip below zero, and even more dangerous windchill temps.

“When we hit -25 with a combination of air and wind temperature that’s when we have to cancel or postpone events,” she said.

Tamburo said they’re especially watching the temperature for Thursday’s opening night Moon Glow Parade, as well as the ice carving competition since the artists are outside for 48 hours.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened and we’re skilled at making those game-time decisions and game-time changes if need be,” she said.

If people want to see the famous snow sculptures, they’ll have to wait a little bit longer. The Vulcan Snow Park at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds will be closed Friday, partly because of the conditions volunteers will have to endure. A snow slide that measures two-and-half stories tall is at the park, and volunteers have to stand at the top.

“The wind up there gets very extreme,” said Tony Mahmood, chairperson for the Vulcan. “It’s very dangerous and we’re very conscious of our volunteers and we care about our volunteers. We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

The good news is there’s now a reprieve from the frigid blast. Warming tents, including one serving local craft beers and cocktails at Kellogg Mall Park, will be at the carnival for the first time.

