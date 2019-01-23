MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman has been sentenced to over 6 years in prison for murdering a man on Thanksgiving Day after an argument over a crack pipe, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Anenia Marie Hare, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced Friday to 74 months in prison.

The criminal complaint states officers responded to Hare’s apartment on the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue South on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 after she called 911, where they found Edward Caliph, 69, face down near a broken window. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hare told investigators she invited Caliph over for Thanksgiving, but an argument broke out before dinner when Caliph lit a crack pipe. Hare said she was angry because Caliph did not ask permission to smoke crack or offer to share.

The complaint states Hare threatened Caliph with a butcher knife and TV antenna. Caliph broke a window with a vacuum cleaner and tried to escape, but Hare grabbed him and fell on top of him.

Hare laid on top of the face-down Caliph for some time, after which he started snoring, she said. The autopsy report listed Caliph’s cause of death as homicidal violence.

At her sentencing, several of the victim’s family members gave impact statements, including his niece: “He never missed a holiday so we knew something was wrong… He wasn’t perfect, but he was ours. And he won’t be here anymore to eat all our food, like he always did,’ which made his family members laugh.

His brother said Caliph had served in the Vietnam War.

“He deserved better … It was an avoidable fight and the defendant’s actions led to his death,” he said.

Before being sentenced, Hare said that Caliph was her friend and she enjoyed spending time with him. She said she takes full responsibility for her actions and hopes the family can forgive her one day.