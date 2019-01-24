MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A water main break early Thursday morning closed a section of Pioneer Trail in Chaska.

City officials say Pioneer Trail was closed to drivers from the Kwik Trip on Highway to Village Road. Commuters are urged to use alternate routes.

The closure is near Jonathan Elementary School, but the district says that access to the school remains open.

While water service in the area has been restored, the city says it is still assessing the damage to Pioneer Trail.