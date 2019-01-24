ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — An employee at the Minnesota Children’s Museum is under investigation after it was suspected he was in possession of child pornography.

Vice president of external relations Bob Ingrassia says the employee, who a search warrant identified as Jason Groutwells, has been suspended without pay, pending the investigation.

The warrant alleges an undercover task force officer found more than a dozen incriminating files involving young girls engaging in sexual acts that was able to be traced back to Groutwells’ IP address at his home in Apple Valley.

A separate child pornography investigation in 2014 also led investigators to Groutwells, who at the time was named Jason Grout, but he was never prosecuted.

Ingrassia says the museum is very aware of the ongoing investigation and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Groutwells currently holds an administrative position at the museum and Ingrassia says he does not have contact with visitors.

His statement reads:

“Apple Valley police conducted a search of the employee’s workstation on Jan. 16. During the search, investigators found nothing related to the investigation. The museum later engaged an outside technology company to conduct an examination of the employee’s computer. This outside examination did not find any material that violated museum policies. The museum is committed to providing a safe environment for our visitors, staff and volunteers. We would never knowingly employ an individual who poses a risk to anyone who visits the museum. All offers of employment at the museum are contingent upon completion of a background check, which is conducted by an outside screening company.”

The investigation is ongoing.