How Cold It Has To Be For Mpls.-St. Paul Schools To CloseOn Thursday, the temperatures bottom out, with "feels like" temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities.

Reality Check: What Would Legal Recreational Pot Look Like For Minnesotans?Legislators are working on several bills to legalize marijuana that would change Minnesota's cultural landscape.

Army Vet Says He Was Told Not To Wear Trump Shirt At GymA Missouri man says he was told his shirt supporting President Donald Trump made people "uncomfortable" and was asked not to wear it to the gym anymore.

Subway Responds After Restaurant Manager's 'Profanity-Laced Tirade'A Subway spokesperson has responded after a Muslim advocacy group demanded answers stemming from a confrontation last week between a manager and a Muslim woman at a south metro location.

Blizzard Warning: Strong Winds, Whiteout Conditions Expected In Western MinnesotaA blast of winter weather is expected to rush into western Minnesota Wednesday night, with strong winds whipping up snow, creating extremely hazardous driving conditions.

Higher Speed Limits Coming To 5,000 Miles Of Minnesota HighwayThe Minnesota Department of Transportation is increasing the speed limit on many areas of state highways following the recommendations of a five-year study.

2 Duluth Men Convicted For Sex Trafficking 15-Year-Old GirlTwo Duluth men, ages 44 and 33, have been convicted for the sexual trafficking and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Donations Pour In For Willernie Woman After Dog Is Beaten To DeathEver since she was a little girl growing up in Ireland, Gemma Barry has been a dog person.

‘How Could She Be Alive?’: Dog Named ‘Old Lady’ Endures 17 Days Lost In WoodsIn the world of dog rescues, it's nothing less than a miracle. After 17 days lost in the woods, a St. Bernard named Old Lady is exactly where she is supposed to be.

Eden Prairie Principal Sends Letter To Parents Over Fight Video Shared On Social MediaEden Prairie High School says it will respond with “appropriate disciplinary measures” following a fight Tuesday in the cafeteria that was recorded by a student and shared on social media.