School Closings:Classes are delayed in western Minnesota due to dangerous driving conditions.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
(credit: CBS)

Take a look at this resource for health-conscious grocery shoppers.

It’s got wellness tips for all sorts of eaters, from gluten-free to vegan, as well as ideas for healthy snacks and drinks.

Check it out for free.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.