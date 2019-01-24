MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are bracing for a blast of arctic air, with wind chills making it feel like 25 below zero Thursday night in the Twin Cities metro.

But before the cold air arrives, residents in west-central Minnesota are still dealing with blizzard conditions, with blowing snow making travel extremely dangerous.

Several schools in the area have delayed classes, as a blizzard warning remains in effect until 9 a.m.

The winds whipping up snow in western Minnesota look to move across the state Thursday, ushering in a blast of cold air.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for most of Minnesota, as wind chill values are expected to be 25 to 40 degrees below zero.

The advisory goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until lunchtime on Friday.

While the strong winds are expected to die down Thursday night, air temperatures will continue to drop. Friday morning could bring temperatures in the negative double digits.

The weekend will bring slight relief from the cold, as well as a chance of plowable snow Sunday night.

However, next week looks to bring another (and even colder) blast of arctic air. By next Wednesday, air temperatures could drop to 30 below zero, cold enough to cancel classes in some school districts.