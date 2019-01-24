MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher women’s basketball team continues to find out the hard way the Big 10 is an unforgiving league.

Thursday night with Purdue in town — not a great team, but good enough.

The Gophers looked like they might get some momentum in the third quarter. Kenisha Bell and Destiny Pitts are the offensive keys. Bell cut to a one-point game with a three-pointer (she scored 17).

But the Boilermakers always had an answer. It seemed like when they needed a basket, they got a basket, closing it out in the fourth quarter.

Purdue beat the Gophers, 64-53.