ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A senator unveiled two bills to tighten Minnesota’s gun restrictions while gun control opponents fanned out across the state Capitol complex to lobby their lawmakers against the legislation.

Democratic Sen. Ron Latz introduced bills Thursday to require background checks before most gun sales in Minnesota, and to allow police and family members to obtain court orders to temporarily remove guns from people who pose an imminent danger to themselves or others.

But Thursday was also lobbying day for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. Its members converged at the Capitol to track down their legislators and urge them to oppose further restrictions on gun rights.

Background check and “red flag” bills have strong support in the new House Democratic majority, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the GOP-led Senate.

